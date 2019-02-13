Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Picks up two points
Cousins scored his sixth goal of the season and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Cousins assisted forward Alex Galchenyuk's goal in the second period, and then potted the game-winner about halfway through the final frame. Cousins is up to a career-high 23 points in 56 games for the Coyotes.
