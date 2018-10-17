Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Pointless in fifth straight

Cousins was held without a point Tuesday, in a 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Cousins has now gone five straight games without a point, which isn't all that shocking considering his career-high for a season is 19, dating back to last season. The 25-year-old native of Belleville, Ontario is not a consistent point producer and even though he features on Arizona's second power-play unit, he should be ignored in almost all fantasy formats.