Cousins lit the lamp en route to a 6-1 home win over the Blues on Saturday.

With 11:39 remaining in the second period, Cousins snuck up on the right side of the doorstep and flung a wrister that sailed over goalie Chad Johnson's glove and brushed twine. This was a well-orchestrated scoring play that originated from a slick pass courtesy of Derek Stepan. Don't expect much from Cousins -- he's a fourth-line center with just two goals and five assists through 25 games -- but as the saying goes, "even a broken clock is correct twice a day."