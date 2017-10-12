Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Question mark Thursday

Cousins (lower body) is a game-time call for Thursday's game against Detroit, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

The former Flyer was forced to miss practice Wednesday with the ailment and was unable to take the ice for Thursday's morning skate. Despite this, Arizona is in somewhat of a bind with putting together a healthy group of forwards, as Jordan Martinook is also dealing with a lower-body injury. Expect the Coyotes to indicate whether or not Cousins will be suiting up Thursday prior to puck drop.