Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Records four shots in loss to Jets
Cousins registered four shots and a minus-1 rating through just 9:49 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.
After being a healthy scratch in consecutive games, Cousins firing four shots in limited playing time was a nice response to his visits to the press box. Additionally, he has shown some offensive promise this year with a nice six-game run -- three goals and four points -- from Oct. 21 through Nov. 2. Still, Cousins is unlikely to receive the necessary minutes to make a fantasy splash in the majority of settings this season.
