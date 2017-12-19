Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores against Pittsburgh

Cousins scored a goal and provided four hits in a 4-2 loss Saturday to Pittsburgh.

Cousins' goal cut the deficit to one late in the second period, as he fired off a top shelf laser from just inside the left faceoff dot. The tally was Cousins first since Nov. 2, and it brings him to five points (four goals, one assist) in 25 games in his first season in the desert. The Ontario native has unfortunately been skating mainly on the fourth line averaging 11:08 of ice time, but is still on pace to approach to his career high point total of 16.