Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores in loss to Isles

Cousins scored a goal and took two minor penalties during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

While Cousins has now marked the scoresheet in consecutive games, those are his only points -- a goal and an assist -- through eight contests this season. Additionally, with an average of just 13:15 of ice time per game and sparing power-play time, his role isn't conducive to offensive production. If he were to carve out a scoring role, there is some upside, though. Cousins has posted 34 goals and 94 points through his past 102 AHL games, after all.