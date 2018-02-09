Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores twice in victory

Cousins scored twice in Thursday's overtime win over the Wild.

Cousins played hero and sent it to overtime with a clutch game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. The 24-year-old is one of the more reliable fourth-liners around, racking up nine goals and 12 points in 43 games. He doesn't hold much fantasy value in most fantasy settings, but his goal-scoring ability could make him worth a look in some very deep leagues.