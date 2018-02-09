Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores twice in victory
Cousins scored twice in Thursday's overtime win over the Wild.
Cousins played hero and sent it to overtime with a clutch game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. The 24-year-old is one of the more reliable fourth-liners around, racking up nine goals and 12 points in 43 games. He doesn't hold much fantasy value in most fantasy settings, but his goal-scoring ability could make him worth a look in some very deep leagues.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Career night against Isles•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Nets power-play marker•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores against Pittsburgh•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Records four shots in loss to Jets•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Scores in loss to Isles•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Will play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...