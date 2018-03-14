Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Sets career high in points

Cousins reached a carer-high 17 points in Tuesday's shootout victory over Los Angeles, picking up a goal and an assist.

Cousins isn't valuable in most fantasy formats due to his forth-line role, but his 11 goals make him of use in some very deep leagues. The 24-year-old got on the scoresheet for just the second time in 12 games and isn't seeing power-play time, so don't expect much. Cousins has improved overall since his days in Philadelphia, but he isn't consistent enough offensively to warrant a look in most fantasy settings.