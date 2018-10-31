Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Sets up goal in victory

Cousins earned his third assist of the season Tuesday, setting up a Brad Richardson goal in the first period of a 5-1 win over Ottawa.

This is something of a hot string for Cousins, who has scored an assist in three of the last five games. That said, the fact that counts as a hot streak for him should have you looking elsewhere for offensive help.

