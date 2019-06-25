Cousins was not given a qualifying offer by the Coyotes and will thus become an unrestricted free agent, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Arizona opted against keeping Cousins, who would have been arbitration eligible after playing over four seasons with the club. Coming off a career-best, 25-point campaign, Cousins should have no trouble locking down a bottom-six role somewhere around the NHL. He turns 26 in July.

