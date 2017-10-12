Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Will play Thursday

Cousins (lower body) will be back in action Thursday night versus the visiting Red Wings, NHL.com reports.

While his status was initially expected to come down to pregame warmups, this latest report has Cousins slotted in on the third line with Jordan Martinook and Anthony Duclair, and the 'Yotes reportedly won't need to deploy Emerson Etem, who was recalled from AHL Tucson on Wednesday for insurance purposes. Cousins is still settling in with Arizona after spending his first 107 games with the Flyers, having deposited 12 goals and 14 assists over that span.