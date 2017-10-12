Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Will play Thursday
Cousins (lower body) will be back in action Thursday night versus the visiting Red Wings, NHL.com reports.
While his status was initially expected to come down to pregame warmups, this latest report has Cousins slotted in on the third line with Jordan Martinook and Anthony Duclair, and the 'Yotes reportedly won't need to deploy Emerson Etem, who was recalled from AHL Tucson on Wednesday for insurance purposes. Cousins is still settling in with Arizona after spending his first 107 games with the Flyers, having deposited 12 goals and 14 assists over that span.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...