Ritchie produced an assist, four shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Ritchie has an assist in each of the last three games and four of his last five outings. The winger has gone nine contests without a goal, but he's still finding ways to contribute with offense and physical play. The 27-year-old is up to seven goals, nine assists, 48 shots on net, 86 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 32 appearances.