Ritchie logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Ritchie has two assists in his last three games. This was also his second power-play point in 10 outings in December. The winger is up to seven goals, seven helpers, eight power-play points, 42 shots, 73 hits, 226 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 30 contests, primarily working in a middle-six role.