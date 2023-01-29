Ritchie scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Ritchie was involved at both ends of the ice. He accounted for the only goal the Coyotes could muster on 34 shots against John Gibson. Ritchie has three points over his last two games, and he's up to 21 points, 71 shots on net, 133 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 47 outings overall.