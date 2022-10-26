Ritchie recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ritchie set up a Zack Kassian goal in the first period. After recording no points in the previous two games, Ritchie was bumped down to a bottom-six assignment Tuesday. His helper was his first even-strength point of the year. He's at three goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating through six contests, but his fantasy value will be directly correlated to his success on the power play, which has been a surprising strength for the Coyotes early on.