Ritchie had two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Red Wings.

Ritchie didn't have a point during Arizona's eight-goal outburst Saturday, but he got in on the fun three days later. He broke a 1-1 tie 8:15 into the game, as the scoring was just getting started. Ritchie added a goal and an assist in the second, taking full advantage of Thomas Greiss' brief, ineffective cameo before Detroit went back to starter Alex Nedeljkovic in net. The power forward has three goals and two assists in five games with the Coyotes since being traded over from Toronto.