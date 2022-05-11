Ritchie (upper body) missed the last six games of the season.

Ritchie's roller-coaster year began in Toronto, where he posted just nine points in 33 contests in a limited role. He bounced to and from the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate before he was traded to the Coyotes in February. The results were much better with his new team -- 10 goals and four assists in 24 games -- as he saw top-six minutes before suffering the injury. The 26-year-old winger is likely not as bad as he was in Toronto nor as good as the early returns in Arizona would indicate. He's under contract for another season and could see a noticeable role with the Coyotes again as they continue through their rebuild, though any prolonged slump could see him sit out in favor of younger prospects.