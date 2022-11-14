Ritchie logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
Ritchie ended his season-worst three-game point drought by helping out on a Clayton Keller goal. Through 15 contests, Ritchie has been a pleasant surprise for the Coyotes, earning nine points (six on the power play). He's added some grit in a middle-six role with 32 hits and 16 PIM, though he also has a minus-7 rating since the team often gets outscored.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Leads Coyotes in comeback win•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Distributes helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Nets Coyotes' first two goals•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Makes preseason debut•