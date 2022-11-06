Ritchie scored a pair of goals in Arizona's 3-2 win against Washington on Saturday.

Washington had a 2-0 lead in the third period before the Coyotes battled back. Ritchie played a huge part in the comeback, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals with the latter coming at 19:24 of the third period. This was his third multi-point game of the season, but outside of those contests he hasn't contributed much offensively. He's up to six goals and eight points in 11 games this season.