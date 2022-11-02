Ritchie scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

All four of Ritchie's goals this season have come on the power play, though he hadn't scored in his five contests. The 26-year-old winger has added a pair of assists, 12 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating in nine games. He began the year in a top-six role, but he's slipped back to a more familiar bottom-six spot since his early-season surge ended.