Ritchie posted an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Ritchie began the game on the third line, but he picked up more ice time after Clayton Keller was ejected for a cross-check in the first period. The helper ended Ritchie's three-game point drought. The 27-year-old winger is up to 18 points, 59 shots on net, 106 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 38 appearances. Half of his points have come on the power play, though his usage with the man advantage has fluctuated a bit recently.