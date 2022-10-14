Ritchie on Thursday scored both of the Coyotes' goals during a 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Ritchie, who is attempting to settle in with the Coyotes, scored twice Thursday and produced three shots on goal. He just couldn't do it all. The 2014 first-round draft pick joined the Coyotes midway through last season and collected 10 goals in 24 games. Ritchie is expected to lead the Coyotes through the rebuilding season. Down 3-0 and outshot 29-11 midway through the second period Thursday, the Coyotes captured the momentum and generated seven consecutive shots, capped by Ritchie's first goal of the season.