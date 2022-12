Ritchie logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and nine hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ritchie set up a Jakob Chychrun tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Ritchie has three helpers in his last four games, and two of them have come on the power play. The nine hits were easily a season high, giving him 82 hits, 15 points (nine on the power play), 44 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 31 appearances.