Ritchie scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.
Ritchie recently sat out three games as a scratch amid a slump in his play. This was his second game back, and it likely bought him more time in the lineup. The winger's last multi-point effort was his two-goal game against the Capitals on Nov. 5. For the season, the 27-year-old has seven tallies, 12 points (seven on the power play), 30 shots on net, 53 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 23 appearances. He'll likely be confined to a bottom-six role with power-play time unless he heats up.
