Ritchie notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Ritchie helped out on Travis Boyd's opening tally just 1:13 into the game. The 26-year-old Ritchie has two assists in his last four games, though he's seen a boost up to a top-line role since Clayton Keller (leg) was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Ritchie's at 21 points, 89 shots on net, 143 hits and a minus-8 rating in 54 games between the Coyotes and the Maple Leafs this season.