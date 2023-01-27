Ritchie logged a pair of assists and five hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.
Ritchie helped out on tallies by Travis Boyd and Barrett Hayton (on the power play) in this contest. The first assist got Ritchie to 100 career helpers, a mark he achieved in 453 appearances. He snapped a seven-game point drought Thursday, and he's now at eight goals, 12 assists, 68 shots on net, 132 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 46 appearances this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Manages assist Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Scores in loss to Flyers•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Riding point streak•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Suffers apparent wrist injury•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Assist streak at three games•
-
Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Offers another power-play assist•