Ritchie logged a pair of assists and five hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Ritchie helped out on tallies by Travis Boyd and Barrett Hayton (on the power play) in this contest. The first assist got Ritchie to 100 career helpers, a mark he achieved in 453 appearances. He snapped a seven-game point drought Thursday, and he's now at eight goals, 12 assists, 68 shots on net, 132 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 46 appearances this season.