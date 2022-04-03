Ritchie was suspended one game for slashing Kevin Shattenkirk in Friday's game versus the Ducks.

The Coyotes didn't take kindly to getting shut out 5-0, and Ritchie's actions were deemed to have crossed the line. He'll miss Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, but he should be back in the lineup Monday versus the Blues. Given the Coyotes' injury situation, they may recall a forward before Sunday's contest.