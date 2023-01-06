Ritchie found the back of the net in a 6-2 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Ritchie's goal came at 1:36 of the second period to put Arizona up 2-1, but the game got away from the Coyotes after that. It was his eighth goal and 17th point in 34 games this season. Ritchie has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five contests.