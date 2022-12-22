Ritchie provided an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ritchie snapped a four-game point drought with the helper, as offense continues to be hard to come by in a bottom-six role. He helped out on a Juuso Valimaki tally in the second period. For the season, Ritchie's at seven goals, six helpers, seven power-play points, 37 shots on net, 66 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 28 contests. The Coyotes only have 11 healthy forwards on their roster currently, so Ritchie shouldn't have any trouble staying in the lineup until reinforcements arrive.