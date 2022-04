Ritchie scored a goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Flames.

Ritchie beat Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom just 30 seconds into the game, but that was the extent of the Coyotes' offense. The 26-year-old winger has a goal, two helpers, nine shots and 16 hits in his last six outings. For the season, he's up to 11 tallies, 22 points, 91 shots, 149 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 56 appearances between the Coyotes and the Maple Leafs.