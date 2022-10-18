Ritchie scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old lasted less than a season with Toronto before he was dealt to Arizona in February, but Ritchie returned for some revenge early in the new campaign. He's off to a hot start for the Coyotes with three goals and four points through three games, and all of his production has come with the man advantage. Ritchie's never scored more than 15 goals and 31 points in an NHL season, but if he keeps his spot on the first power-play unit, his current fantasy value may not be a mirage.