Schmaltz scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Schmaltz's third-period tally cut the deficit to 4-3. He saw a five-game point streak end Friday versus the Hurricanes, but Schmaltz hasn't had a drought longer than two games since mid-January. He's up to 19 goals, 43 points, 94 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 47 contests overall.