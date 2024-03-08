Schmaltz logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Schmaltz has racked up four goals and four assists over his last seven outings, including five power-play points in that span. The 28-year-old is up to 40 points, 125 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating. He should continue to offer solid scoring-only production while in a top-line role for the Coyotes.