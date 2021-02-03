Schmaltz registered a goal and an assist with two shots in a 4-3 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Schmaltz's tap-in goal with 2:39 left in regulation pulled the Coyotes to within 4-3. He also set up Christian Dvorak's power-play strike in the second period. Schmaltz, a sometimes inconsistent player over the course of his NHL career, has been a steady contributor for the Coyotes in 2020-21, picking up points in six of his last eight games (four goals, four assists).