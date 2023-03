Schmaltz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Schmaltz has picked up six helpers during a five-game streak since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger once again helped out on a Clayton Keller tally as the linemates continue to drive the Coyotes' offense. Schmaltz is up to 52 points, 109 shots, a plus-10 rating and 14 PIM through 55 appearances.