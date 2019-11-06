Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Assists in three straight games

Schmaltz delivered an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Schmaltz is becoming quite the regular presence on the scoresheet, with 14 points (four goals, 10 helpers) in 15 games. The forward has a plus-8 rating and 21 shots on goal in 2019-20. While he's hot, he's worth a look in DFS for Thursday against the Blue Jackets.