Schmaltz notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Schmaltz had the secondary helper on Barrett Hayton's first-period tally. It was the first time that duo, plus winger Conor Garland, had worked together this season. The results were positive -- all three are young players being put in a position to succeed. Schmaltz was solid with 45 points in 70 outings last year and should challenge for 35 to 40 points during 2020-21. He'll be helped by a stable top-six role with decent power-play time.