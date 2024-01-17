Schmaltz (undisclosed) was unable to return to Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Schmaltz picked up an assist and logged 11:11 of ice time prior to exiting the contest. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play Thursday against Vancouver.
