Schmaltz posted an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Schmaltz has picked up six assists in his last five games. That surge gave him a new personal best with 35 helpers this season. The 26-year-old is at 58 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in a career year as a top-line option for the Coyotes.