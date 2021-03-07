Schmaltz posted an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Schmaltz had the secondary helper on Lawson Crouse's second-period tally to get the Coyotes on the board. The 25-year-old Schmaltz hasn't fared well recently with just a goal and an assist in his last eight games. He's at 16 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 24 contests overall.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Ends drought with power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Sets up lone goal•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Delivers pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Shovels in goal•