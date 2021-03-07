Schmaltz posted an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Schmaltz had the secondary helper on Lawson Crouse's second-period tally to get the Coyotes on the board. The 25-year-old Schmaltz hasn't fared well recently with just a goal and an assist in his last eight games. He's at 16 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 24 contests overall.