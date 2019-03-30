Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Closing in on long-term extension

Schmaltz (knee) has agreed to terms with the Coyotes on a long-term contract extension, with the specific terms of the deal pending, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Schmaltz reportedly has been skating as part of his rehab from a devestating knee injury that ended his season in early January. He added seven goals and 18 assists over 40 games between the Blackhawks and Coyotes this season, and the 'Yotes undoubtedly appreciate his skill set and wherewethal on the power play and penalty kill. We'll follow up again once the deal is finalized.