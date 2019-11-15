Play

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Collects another assist

Schmaltz finished Thursday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota with an assist.

Schmaltz bagged his 12th helper of 2019-20 on Thursday, albeit it came in a loss. The top-line center has 16 points this season but after tonight's contest, Schmaltz has now gone 10 consecutive games without scoring.

