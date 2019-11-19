Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Collects pair of helpers

Schmaltz registered two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Schmaltz had a hand in Conor Garland's opening goal 3:12 into the game, and then delivered the secondary assist on Jakob Chychrun's power-play goal in the second period. The forward has collected 18 points (four goals, 14 helpers) and a plus-8 rating through 22 games this season. Four of his points have come with the man advantage.