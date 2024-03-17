Schmaltz picked up a trio of assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.
Since Feb. 25, Schmaltz has 16 points, including 11 assists, in 12 games. And that run has propped up his overall totals to 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 65 games. If he can stay healthy, Schmaltz could flirt with his first 60-point season.
