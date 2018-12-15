Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Continues to thrive for Coyotes

Schmaltz notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

The 22-year-old grabbed the second helper on Arizona's first goal of the night as they started a comeback from a 3-0 deficit, then set up Derek Stepan for the game-winner. Schmaltz now has four goals and nine points in nine games since his trade from Chicago, and the 2014 first-round pick seems right at home in a top-six assignment for his new club.