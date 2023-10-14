Schmaltz posted a power-play goal with an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils.
Schmaltz led all forwards with 21:27 of ice time, and he posted a pair of shots while winning one of his three faceoff attempts. He was also the difference maker in the shootout, beating Akira Schmid in the second round of the extra session.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Earns pair of points•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Produces pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Keeps up playmaking run•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Assist streak at five games•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Reaches 30-assist mark•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Dishes two more helpers•