Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Schmaltz (upper body) could still play Wednesday versus LA, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Schmaltz's status against the Kings will be determined closer to puck drop. If Schmaltz is unable to go, Lane Pederson will draw into the lineup versus LA.
