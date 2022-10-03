Schmaltz (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Schmaltz will likely be held out of Tuesday's preseason matchup with Vegas as a precaution. The 26-year-old scored 23 goals and 59 points last season and figures to be locked into a top-six role with the Coyotes again this year. As of now, Schmaltz doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time to begin the regular season.
