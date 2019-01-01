Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Dealing with upper-body issue
Schmaltz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
The Coyotes will play host to the Oilers on Wednesday, with Schmaltz's status suddenly called into question. Checking back to his last in-game appearance, Schmaltz posted a minus-2 rating and managed only one shot Sunday in a 5-1 home loss to the Golden Knights; he also was limited to 16:39 of ice time. If the top-line forward ends up missing the next game, that would heighten the urgency in getting Brad Richardson back from his illness.
